  1. Sale
    2. /
  2. Training & Gym

Sale Training & Gym

Shoes 
(12)
Training & Gym
+ More
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Training Tights
Nike Pro
Men's Training Tights
R 679,97
R 849,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Jacket
Nike Pro
Men's Jacket
R 944,97
R 1 349,95
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Full-Zip Yoga Training Hoodie
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Full-Zip Yoga Training Hoodie
R 919,97
R 1 149,95
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Yoga Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Yoga Trousers
R 759,97
R 949,95
Customise
Nike One Luxe
Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
Nike One Luxe
Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
R 629,97
R 899,95
Nike Metcon Flyknit 3
Nike Metcon Flyknit 3 Women's Cross-Training/Weightlifting Shoe
Nike Metcon Flyknit 3
Women's Cross-Training/Weightlifting Shoe
R 1 919,97
R 2 399,95
Nike Yoga Luxe
Nike Yoga Luxe Women's Tank
Nike Yoga Luxe
Women's Tank
R 559,97
R 699,95
Nike Yoga Luxe
Nike Yoga Luxe Women's 7/8 Leggings
Nike Yoga Luxe
Women's 7/8 Leggings
R 1 199,97
R 1 499,95
Nike MetconSF
Nike MetconSF Men's Training Shoe
Nike MetconSF
Men's Training Shoe
R 1 759,97
R 2 199,95
Nike Air Max Alpha Savage
Nike Air Max Alpha Savage Men's Training Shoe
Nike Air Max Alpha Savage
Men's Training Shoe
R 1 439,97
R 1 799,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Cropped Tank
Nike Pro
Women's Cropped Tank
R 399,97
R 499,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Tights
Nike Pro
Women's Tights
R 679,97
R 849,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Fleece Crew
Nike Pro
Women's Fleece Crew
R 879,97
R 1 099,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Woven Trousers
Nike Pro
Women's Woven Trousers
R 959,97
R 1 199,95
Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Crew
Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
Women's Training Crew
R 599,97
R 749,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Nike Pro
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
R 479,97
R 599,95
Nike Free X Metcon 2
Nike Free X Metcon 2 Men's Training Shoe
Nike Free X Metcon 2
Men's Training Shoe
R 1 599,97
R 1 999,95
Nike React Metcon AMP
Nike React Metcon AMP Training Shoe
Nike React Metcon AMP
Training Shoe
R 1 919,97
R 2 399,95
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Logo Sports Bra
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Logo Sports Bra
R 479,97
R 599,95
Nike One
Nike One Women's 7/8 Tights
Nike One
Women's 7/8 Tights
R 679,97
R 849,95
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra (Plus Size)
R 399,97
R 499,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Tank
Nike Pro
Women's Tank
R 384,97
R 479,95
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Women's 2-in-1 Training Shorts
Nike Flex
Women's 2-in-1 Training Shorts
R 439,97
R 549,95
Nike Air Indy
Nike Air Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Nike Air Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
R 479,97
R 599,95