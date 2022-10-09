10K Training Plan
The 10K is one of the most popular distances to race in the world.
The training calls for a combination of speed and endurance. That means you'll get to run Long Runs that challenge you. And you'll run Speed Runs that excite you. And you'll run Recovery Runs that make you stronger. Then you'll be ready to cross the starting line and run for the finish line.
This plan was designed around an 8-week schedule. It was built to adapt to your experience level and intended to be uniquely flexible to your needs. Whether you're four or eight weeks from race day, you can jump into this programme whenever it suits you.
You are in control of what you put into the programme and therefore what you get out of it. Our recommendation: Plan on training for at least 4 weeks before the 10K so you can comfortably run and complete the programmed workouts.
Congratulations on the start of this epic journey!
Get Started With Coach Bennett
Part of the reason why the 10K is an awesome event is asking you to have a good amount of speed and a good amount of endurance.
Chris Bennett Nike Running Global Head Coach
Programme Overview
Here's a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download the plan to see what's in store for the remaining 6 weeks.
8 Weeks To Go
- RECOVERY RUN: 3.2K/2-Mile Run
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/8 x 1:00 5K Pace/1:00 recovery between all intervals
- RECOVERY RUN: 25:00
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm-Up/1:00 5K Pace/2:00 10K Pace/1:00 5K Pace/2 x 0:45 Mile Pace/2:00 10K Pace/1:00 5K Pace/0:45 Mile Pace/0:30 Best Pace/0:15 Best Pace/1:00 recovery between all intervals
- LONG RUN: 5K/3.1-Mile Run
7 Weeks To Go
- RECOVERY RUN: 25:00
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm-Up/10 x 2:00 5K Pace/1:00 recovery after all intervals except #4 and #8/2:00 recovery after intervals #4 and #8
- RECOVERY RUN: 15:00
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/6:00 Warm-Up/1:00 Mile Pace/3:00 5K Pace/5:00 10K Pace/7:00 Recovery Run Pace/0:30 recovery after Mile Pace/1:30 recovery after 5K Pace/2:30 recovery after 10K Pace
- LONG RUN: 5K/3.1-Mile Run
Let's Go
Excited to train for a 10K? Download our training programme and start running today.