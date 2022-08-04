Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike Daybreak

      Kadın Ayakkabısı

      ₺1.049,90

      Yüksek Puanlı

      İlk olarak 1979 yılında sunulan Nike Daybreak, adeta geçmişin bir yansımasıdır. Orijinaliyle aynı kauçuk waffle dış tabana sahip bu model tam anlamıyla nostaljik bir stil sunar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/Beyaz
      • Stil: CK2351-101

      İncelemeler (56)

      4.7 Yıldızlar

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 04 Ağu 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 09 Tem 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 08 Tem 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!