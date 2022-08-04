İlk olarak 1979 yılında sunulan Nike Daybreak, adeta geçmişin bir yansımasıdır. Orijinaliyle aynı kauçuk waffle dış tabana sahip bu model tam anlamıyla nostaljik bir stil sunar.
4.7 Yıldızlar
VerónicaG548308991 - 04 Ağu 2022
I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!
RaniA31896499 - 09 Tem 2022
Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.
14103803135 - 08 Tem 2022
Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!