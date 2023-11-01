Skip to main content
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
      Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      €47.99
      Jordan MJ Flight MVP Printed Shorts
      Jordan MJ Flight MVP Printed Shorts Older Kids' Shorts
      Jordan MJ Flight MVP Printed Shorts
      Older Kids' Shorts
      €44.99
      Chicago Bulls Nike Icon Edition Swingman
      Chicago Bulls Nike Icon Edition Swingman Older Kids' NBA Shorts
      Chicago Bulls Nike Icon Edition Swingman
      Older Kids' NBA Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      €22.99
      Nike Culture of Basketball DNA
      Nike Culture of Basketball DNA Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      Nike Culture of Basketball DNA
      Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      Nike Culture of Basketball DNA
      Nike Culture of Basketball DNA Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      Nike Culture of Basketball DNA
      Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      €44.99
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Giannis Dri-FIT DNA
      Giannis Dri-FIT DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Giannis Dri-FIT DNA
      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      €24.99
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Older Kids' Nike NBA Player Shorts
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Player Shorts
      €34.99
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      €47.99
      Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Mesh Diamond Shorts
      Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Mesh Diamond Shorts Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
      Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Mesh Diamond Shorts
      Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
      €49.99
      Giannis Dri-FIT DNA
      Giannis Dri-FIT DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Giannis Dri-FIT DNA
      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Chicago Bulls
      Chicago Bulls Older Kids' Nike NBA Player Shorts
      Chicago Bulls
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Player Shorts
      €34.99
      Boston Celtics Statement Edition
      Boston Celtics Statement Edition Older Kids' Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Boston Celtics Statement Edition
      Older Kids' Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      €44.99
      Greece (Road)
      Greece (Road) Older Kids' Nike Basketball Shorts
      Greece (Road)
      Older Kids' Nike Basketball Shorts
      €59.99
      Toronto Raptors
      Toronto Raptors Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Toronto Raptors
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Older Kids' (Boys') Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      €44.99

      Boys' basketball shorts: control on the court

      How do we know our basketball shorts are world-class? Because we've collaborated with sporting legend Michael Jordan to ensure our basketball shorts for boys are court-ready. Made with innovation and performance in mind, these designs offer young athletes the comfort and style they need to perform at their best—whether they're shooting hoops with friends or looking for a league-winning basket. Expect relaxed shapes offering easy movement, enhanced by side splits at the cuffs.

      We craft our boys' basketball shorts from high-quality, moisture-wicking fabrics to keep young players cool and dry—in even the most intense sessions. Our Dri-FIT technology draws sweat away from the body to help it dry faster—so kids can focus on playing their best. Elastic waistbands and adjustable drawstrings across our range of boys' basketball shorts provide a secure and customisable fit. This means they'll stay in place during quick movements, so young sports stars can move freely and confidently.

      Advanced design features throughout our collection help mini basketball players enhance their performance when it matters most. We're talking mesh panels and perforations in strategic areas to improve breathability and increase comfort.

      A wide range of designs and colourways help young athletes express their personal style—while repping the iconic Swoosh. From sleek block colours to striking patterns and graphics, there's a piece to suit every player's preference. We've even got reversible options for versatile wear. Plus, we use recycled materials throughout our range of basketball shorts for boys. It's all to help protect the future of where we play—part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative.