      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €109.99
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €109.99
      Luka Dončić Mavericks
      Luka Dončić Mavericks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Luka Dončić Mavericks
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      €69.99
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks City Edition
      Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Golden State Warriors Association Edition 2022/23
      Golden State Warriors Association Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Golden State Warriors Association Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Mavericks Icon Edition
      Mavericks Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      Mavericks Icon Edition
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      €69.99
      Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition 2022/23
      Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Chicago Bulls Association Edition 2022/23
      Chicago Bulls Association Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Association Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Kawhi Leonard Clippers Icon Edition
      Kawhi Leonard Clippers Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      Kawhi Leonard Clippers Icon Edition
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      €69.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €94.99
      Pelicans Icon Edition
      Pelicans Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      Pelicans Icon Edition
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      €69.99
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Icon Edition 2020
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Icon Edition 2020 Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Icon Edition 2020
      Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      €89.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets City Edition
      Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition 2022/23
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
      LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      LeBron James Lakers
      LeBron James Lakers Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James Lakers
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Kevin Durant Nets
      Kevin Durant Nets Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Kevin Durant Nets
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Dallas Mavericks Statement Edition
      Dallas Mavericks Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Dallas Mavericks Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99

      Basketball jerseys: engineered for ambition

      Rep your team colours and show your support in a Nike basketball jersey. Get the look of the greatest athletes with authentic colours and designs. Premium trim details, like team jock tags and heat-applied graphics, nod to each team's rich history and heritage – and add some spark to your on-court look. But appearance isn't everything. Wearing a Nike basketball jersey will help you deliver in key moments, with clever performance-based designs. Our basketball kits give you freedom of movement, and keep you cool and comfortable, as you dribble, pass and shoot.

      Stay cool and focussed

      Keep your cool when the game hots up, with a basketball jersey featuring Nike Dri-FIT Technology. This specially designed fabric takes sweat away from the skin, where it evaporates fast. You're left feeling fresh, dry, and ready for anything. Nike basketball vests are also made with double-knit fabric, which lets warm air out and cool air in – so you can keep your mind on the game. Plus, the super-breathable material feels smooth and soft against the skin, so you'll stay comfortable – whether you're performing quick cuts on the court, or cheering in the arena.

      Choose a basketball jersey made for movement

      As a basketball player, you know a thing or two about being quick. That's why a basketball vest that helps you move freely and easily is crucial. Nike basketball jerseys are made from lightweight, airy fabric that leaves you feeling sharp, on the ball, and ready to go in any direction. Our jerseys with side splits are built for ultimate movement. These splits allow the fabric to move as you do, while dropped hems provide extra coverage as you reach. Plus, the neckline and armhole binding mean your basketball vest has the durability to withstand rapid movements, game after game.

      Find your courtside style

      For maximum comfort, choose a straight-hemmed basketball jersey. The easy, relaxed fit means you're free to move – whether you're shooting hoops, training with the team, or chilling with friends. Our loose-fitting basketball jerseys look good from all angles, so you'll feel confident as you smash the competition. Go for Nike basketball jerseys with a dropped hem at the back for a modern feel. Plus, jerseys with a ribbed neckline and armholes guarantee you'll stand out from the crowd. Love basketball from the '90s? Look for vests and patterns that use retro graphics from the golden era of basketball. Drawing on key Nike moments and designs from the past, styles have been reimagined and updated for a contemporary courtside look.

      Fight for the future of basketball

      We're dedicated to protecting the future of the place we live and play. That's why our basketball kits and jerseys are made from 100% recycled polyester fibres that start life as plastic bottles. These are shredded into flakes, converted into pellets and used to create high-quality yarn. We're proud that our jerseys, made from recycled polyester, produce up to 30% lower emissions than virgin polyester. This means you get high-performance basketball gear while having less impact on the environment.