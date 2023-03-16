Skip to main content
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €109.99
      All-Star Courtside
      All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      All-Star Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      €44.99
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €109.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €59.99
      Kyrie 7
      Kyrie 7
      Luka Dončić Mavericks
      Luka Dončić Mavericks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Luka Dončić Mavericks
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air Men's Shorts
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Men's Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Basketball T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Basketball T-Shirt
      €32.99
      Dallas Mavericks
      Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Dallas Mavericks
      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      €32.99
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      €89.99
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      €49.99
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Jumpman
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      €39.99
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
      €69.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Women's Nike NBA Lightweight Jacket
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Women's Nike NBA Lightweight Jacket
      €84.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      €74.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Women's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Women's Shorts
      Dallas Mavericks
      Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Dallas Mavericks
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Team 31 Courtside
      Team 31 Courtside Older Kids' Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Team 31 Courtside
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €49.99
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Older Kids' Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €59.99
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Team 31
      Team 31 Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Team 31
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Graphic Fleece Crew-neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Graphic Fleece Crew-neck Sweatshirt
      €69.99
      Basketball clothing: put your game face on

      Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

      Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

      Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.