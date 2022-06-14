The Best Tips To Start Running

Many new runners can get a bit eager when they first start out, often feeling the urge to run too far or too fast from the get-go. However, it's important to take training in stride, literally. "Your body needs time to adapt and that's normal", says RRCA-certified run coach Ludgina Dieujuste. Going too hard right out of the gate is a sure-fire recipe for injury or burnout.

Instead, take the slow-and-steady approach. Running coaches are sure it will get you further in your training cycle—faster. "Building gradually is the key to becoming a successful runner", Dieujuste says. Starting at a slower pace enables you to work on building endurance, patience and discipline—while giving your joints, tendons and bones an opportunity to adapt. It also gives you time to hone your running form and breathing.

Plus, you're more likely to feel accomplished when you keep distance and pace manageable. And when you feel accomplished, you'll probably want to keep up your running habit. On the other hand, doing too much too soon can make runners feel defeated and as if they aren't capable of including running into their lifestyle, Dieujuste says.

She recommends starting with two to three 15- to 30-minute runs per week, taking a day off in between each. Break your runs into intervals where you alternate bouts of walking with running (more on how to do this shortly).