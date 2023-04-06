Football presents: a guaranteed win
Tick an easy win off your gifting list with Nike football presents. We've got everything from home and away kits to high-tech sportswear, boots and accessories—so they can enjoy their own 90 minutes of glory. Die-hard fans will love a new-season team shirt for the next big game. Thanks to our lightweight fabrics and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology, our designs deliver all-day comfort—perfect for cheering from the stands or playing a match.
Give the gift of speed with our football boots, designed for explosive velocity and exceptional grip on hard or soft ground. Another football-related gift they'll love is a country-themed pitch ball. Designed with high-contrast graphics, these look the part. Plus, they fly off the foot in a way the pros would approve of.
Football lovers show up to support whatever the weather, so why not help them stay warm and dry? In our range of gifts for football fans, look out for team tracksuits and jackets crafted from warm, chill-beating fabrics. You'll also find jerseys, technical layers and cosy hoodies. Keep keen players pitch-ready all winter with tights and trousers—they're designed to keep muscles toasty, while allowing maximum flexibility and breathability.