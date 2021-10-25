What to Wear for Cold Weather Running

If you're a runner, you know your enthusiasm for running doesn't instantly evaporate when the temperature drops. But running in the cold shouldn't mean you have to suffer—you just need the right gear.

We've got you covered. We'll help you shrug off the chilly air, wind, rain and even snow, so that you can avoid a running hibernation. In fact, you may even find yourself enjoying the cold.

Because every runner, every run and every forecast is unique, it all comes down to using the right layers. Your body will warm up as your run progresses; and overdressing can cause you to overheat. The longer and more intense your run is, the more important layers are—so you can adjust as you warm up.

We'll run you through the basics of our layering options, so you'll know exactly what you need—a base, mid or outer layer, or all of the above.