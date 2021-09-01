With the right pair of shoes, running can feel like flying.Running shoes provide protection, support, shock absorption and bounce, so you can focus on achieving your running goals.

If you choose the right pair, you'll boost your performance and decrease the risk of injury.But if you end up with a pair that doesn't fit properly or doesn't accommodate your needs, every step can be agonising.

The optimum pair of running shoes for you will depend on several factors, so it's not always easy to pick a clear-cut winner.With countless styles and fits available, you might need a little help narrowing down your options.We've got your back.