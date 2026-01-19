  1. Nike Black Friday
    2. /
  2. Kläder
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Tights och leggings

Nike Black Friday Leggings 2025

Tights och leggings
Kön 
(0)
Barn 
(0)
Shoppa efter pris 
(0)
Rea och erbjudanden 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Färg 
(0)
Passform 
(0)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Löparleggings i 7/8-längd med hög midja och fickor för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Swift
Löparleggings i 7/8-längd med hög midja och fickor för kvinnor
49% rabatt
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Leggings i fullängd med hög midja för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike One Seamless Front
Leggings i fullängd med hög midja för kvinnor
48% rabatt
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Leggings med hög midja och utsvängda ben för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Zenvy
Leggings med hög midja och utsvängda ben för kvinnor
35% rabatt
Nike One
Nike One Leggings i 7/8-längd med hög midja för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike One
Leggings i 7/8-längd med hög midja för kvinnor
29% rabatt
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Tights för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Pro Warm
Tights för män
40% rabatt
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Leggings med hög midja för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Pro
Leggings med hög midja för kvinnor
29% rabatt
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Shorts Dri-FIT för män
Återvunnet material
Jordan Sport
Shorts Dri-FIT för män
33% rabatt
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Tajta löparshorts Dri-FIT med hög midja 10 cm för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Trail
Tajta löparshorts Dri-FIT med hög midja 10 cm för kvinnor
49% rabatt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Cykelshorts med hög midja 12,5 cm för kvinnor
Nike Sportswear Classic
Cykelshorts med hög midja 12,5 cm för kvinnor
37% rabatt
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Cykelshorts Dri-FIT med hög midja 13 cm för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Pro Sculpt
Cykelshorts Dri-FIT med hög midja 13 cm för kvinnor
49% rabatt
Nike Phenom
Nike Phenom Löpartights Dri-FIT för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Phenom
Löpartights Dri-FIT för män
29% rabatt
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Löparleggings i 7/8-längd med hög midja och tryck för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Swift
Löparleggings i 7/8-längd med hög midja och tryck för kvinnor
39% rabatt
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Cykelshorts med hög midja 13 cm för kvinnor utan sömmar fram
Återvunnet material
Nike Universa
Cykelshorts med hög midja 13 cm för kvinnor utan sömmar fram
49% rabatt
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Blommiga leggings i 7/8-längd med hög midja utan söm fram för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Universa
Blommiga leggings i 7/8-längd med hög midja utan söm fram för kvinnor
49% rabatt
Nike One
Nike One Leggings i 7/8-längd med mellanhög midja och meshpaneler för kvinnor
Nyinkommet
Nike One
Leggings i 7/8-längd med mellanhög midja och meshpaneler för kvinnor
18% rabatt
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Leggings i fullängd med hög midja och utan söm fram för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Universa
Leggings i fullängd med hög midja och utan söm fram för kvinnor
39% rabatt
Nike Go
Nike Go Cykelshorts med hög midja 20 cm och fickor för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Go
Cykelshorts med hög midja 20 cm och fickor för kvinnor
49% rabatt
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Shorts 13 cm för kvinnor
Jordan Sport
Shorts 13 cm för kvinnor
49% rabatt
Nike Form
Nike Form för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Form
för kvinnor
49% rabatt
Nike
Nike Leggings för barn
Nike
Leggings för barn
26% rabatt
Nike One
Nike One Leggings Dri-FIT med hög midja för ungdom (tjejer)
Återvunnet material
Nike One
Leggings Dri-FIT med hög midja för ungdom (tjejer)
34% rabatt
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Löparleggings med mellanhög midja för kvinnor
Nike Fast
Löparleggings med mellanhög midja för kvinnor
39% rabatt
Nike Dri-FIT Prep in Your Step
Nike Dri-FIT Prep in Your Step Leggings för barn
Nike Dri-FIT Prep in Your Step
Leggings för barn
29% rabatt
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Cykelshorts med medelhög midja 8 cm för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Nike Pro
Cykelshorts med medelhög midja 8 cm för kvinnor
48% rabatt

Nike Black Friday deals on leggings 2025: chase your goals

Take your workouts to the next level with high-performing styles from our Nike Black Friday leggings sale. Whether you're looking for 7/8 leggings, full-length styles or breezy shorts, each pair is designed to flex freely with your every move. Expect squat-proof materials that give you the coverage to train with confidence. Plus, midweight, compressive fabrics that offer support in all the right places. For low-key days and low-impact exercise, leggings in super-soft second-skin fabrics are comfortable options.


Get Nike Black Friday leggings deals on premium styles that elevate your training session. Look out for gentle-support leggings in skin-hugging InfinaSoft fabric for superior softness that lasts wash after wash. Or check out the uncompromising comfort of our midweight, medium-support leggings that contour to your shape while still letting you move freely. Looking for compressive styles that support your muscles? We've got those too. Choose a high-rise pair for locked-in support, or go for a mid-rise waistband for a natural, comfortable fit.


Whether you're hitting the track or the barre, our Nike Black Friday leggings sale has styles to match your workout. Heading to a high-intensity training session? Opt for leggings featuring our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. It works by moving moisture away from your skin, dispersing it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly. Need somewhere to stash your phone, keys or earbuds? We've got you covered, thanks to leggings with zipped side pockets. You'll also find pairs with an extra hidden pocket sewn into the waistband.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Look for Nike Black Friday deals on leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.