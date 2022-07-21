Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Nike Air Force 1 Luxe

      Sko för män

      1 699 kr

      Högt betyg

      Skon Nike Air Force 1 Luxe är tillverkad med precision och är en uppdatering av basketikonen. Ovandelen i krispigt läder har en perfekt glans. Sömmarna längs mellansulan ger en hantverksmässig känsla. Det grova mönstret på yttersulan är inspirerade av citykängor.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Bucktan/Gum Yellow/Svart
      • Stil: DB4109-001

      Recensioner (40)

      4.5 Stjärnor

      • Ran half a size large, otherwise fantastic

        Tarik399726698 - 21 juli 2022

        I originally ordered these in 12M, and had to downsize to 11.5M's because my heel kept slipping a little bit. I love these AF1s. They're the only silhouette of shoe I can wear all day without tiring, and I ended up buying these in every color to wear for the next year. Only real issue has been trying to sync up with re-stocks.

      • Best AF1s

        15037860987 - 21 juni 2022

        I've had several AF1s over the past 15 years and these are definitely the most durable - primarily because of the thick/heavy outsole. Yes, these do feel like SNKRS on the top and boots on the bottom. I would say the outsoles are the worst part of AF1s, I can never keep them firm enough to continue wearing without squeaking. These won't have that issue.

      • Pas top

        mendirn - 04 mars 2022

        Belles mais trop lourdes 750 gr pour du 45,5 par chaussures j'ai du les retourner ça fatigue de les porter