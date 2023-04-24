Gym leggings: work hard, keep cool
For your toughest workouts, you need gym leggings you can depend on. Our leggings with mesh panels and zips deliver airflow and breathability to keep you cool during intense training. Nike Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from the skin for fast evaporation, so you feel drier as you chase your goals.
Squat-proof leggings use non-sheer fabric to keep you comfortably covered. You can lunge and bend in complete confidence and with total concentration. The silky soft fabric of Nike's gym tights delivers ultimate comfort rep after rep. This super stretchy fabric moves with you like a second skin, so you can keep pushing harder.
The wide elastic waistbands of our high waisted gym leggings hug your core for support you can count on. Plus, training tights with hidden waistband pockets let you keep your stuff close by. They're big enough to stash cards, keys or your phone and keep them secure – so all you need to worry about is smashing your PB.