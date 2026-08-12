Older Kids' Shoes

(226)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Just In
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
749,99 lei
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
629,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
599,99 lei
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
749,99 lei
VOMERO 18
VOMERO 18
Max cushioning for future world champs.
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Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
649,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
479,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
529,99 lei
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
329,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
479,99 lei
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
449,99 lei
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
479,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
599,99 lei
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
699,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
549,99 lei
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
749,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
499,99 lei
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
799,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
599,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
479,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
379,99 lei
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
629,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Older Kids' Shoes
499,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
599,99 lei
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
549,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
629,99 lei
Jordan Trunner Flow
Jordan Trunner Flow Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Trunner Flow
Older Kids' Shoes
349,99 lei
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
799,99 lei
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
379,99 lei
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
199,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Older Kids' Shoes
529,99 lei
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
349,99 lei
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
799,99 lei
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
249,99 lei
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
349,99 lei
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
349,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
499,99 lei
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
399,99 lei
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
779,99 lei
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
379,99 lei
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Air Jordan 4 'Toro' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Older Kids' Shoes
799,99 lei
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
699,99 lei
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
599,99 lei
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Older Kids' Shoes
749,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
529,99 lei
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
549,99 lei
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
629,99 lei
Jordan Trunner Flow
Jordan Trunner Flow Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Trunner Flow
Older Kids' Shoes
349,99 lei
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
799,99 lei
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
379,99 lei
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
199,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Older Kids' Shoes
529,99 lei
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
349,99 lei
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
799,99 lei
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
249,99 lei
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
349,99 lei
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
349,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
499,99 lei
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
399,99 lei
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
779,99 lei
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
379,99 lei
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Air Jordan 4 'Toro' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Older Kids' Shoes
799,99 lei
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
699,99 lei
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
599,99 lei
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Older Kids' Shoes
749,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
529,99 lei

Older kids' shoes: perfect pairs for growing athletes

Start their journey with the right footwear

Get them ready for a school day or weekend plan with the junior trainers from our collection. Older kids need shoes that can handle quick changes of pace and long days on their feet. From road-running designs to court-inspired classics, these pairs are crafted to support active movement without slowing them down. Lightweight materials help feet feel free, while supportive shapes give a secure fit as they run, jump, stretch and explore.


Comfort that lasts all day

The best shoes for teens feel good from the first step to the last. Soft foam cushioning in our pairs helps absorb impact underfoot, so every stride feels smooth and steady. Meanwhile, padded collars add comfort around the ankle, and breathable panels give effective air flow when the pace picks up. You'll find low-profile designs keep things easy to wear, alongside mid-top styles that bring extra coverage where it counts. Whether they are heading to class, meeting friends or walking home after school, these trainers are made for comfort that fits into real life.


High-performance options for sport and training

When their movement gets more intense, the right trainers matter. Pairs of our junior shoes with Air units help soften landings and add a responsive feel underfoot. Grippy outsoles help them change direction with control on playgrounds, courts and indoor training spaces. For running, cushioned foam midsoles support a smooth ride from warm-up to finish. Meanwhile, supportive uppers and stable soles help keep feet locked in through fast footwork. Some designs use knitted uppers with built-in flex, giving growing feet room to move naturally and still feel held in place.


Everyday style with a sporty DNA

Our junior trainers are designed to work hard—and look effortless while doing it. Lifestyle favourites bring the same sports heritage into everyday wear, with clean shapes that pair easily with uniforms, tracksuits and weekend layers. Classics like low-cut shoes feel light and flexible, while chunkier soles bring extra cushioning and a confident stance. Details like off-centre lacing, wraparound support and dynamic fit collars help create a secure feel, letting them move from lessons to practice without needing a change of footwear.

Materials made for movement

Our footwear is built around innovation that helps kids stay focused on what they love doing. Flyknit uppers are light and breathable, helping reduce bulk while encouraging natural movement. Flyleather uses quality fibres with long-lasting properties that feel smooth and supportive. Meanwhile, our Air units are engineered for impact protection, and the foam cushioning gives soft comfort for everyday steps. Discover durable rubber outsoles help extend wear, giving teen trainers the grip and resilience needed for busy routines, outdoor activities and regular training.


Move to Zero

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.