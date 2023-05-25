8 Cute Nike Summer Outfit Ideas

8 Summer Outfit Ideas for Women by Nike
Styling Tips
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Think-ahead types probably already have cute summer outfit ideas in mind. Hi, hello—it's you. And, with bright and balmy days on the horizon, why not get in the spirit by mapping out some fresh looks that you can show off all season long?
The best summer outfits almost always centre around easy wardrobe staples. Think tank tops, tees, shorts, miniskirts and throw-on-and-go dresses. On the accessories front, white sneakers are a winner with literally everything, be they high tops or supportive training shoes. Likewise, for effortless slide sandals, sunglasses and hats—yes, sun protection.
(Related: The Best Bucket Hats From Nike)
Whatever your warm-weather favourites, blending in current trends is a fun way to revive them. This summer, that includes '90s- and noughties-inspired bodycon dresses, asymmetric silhouettes, squared necklines and ruched detailing. Inject summer's relaxed vibes by teaming up these pieces with sporty sandals and sneakers for a low-key offset.
Of course, preppy golf and tennis-core aesthetics are still major and prime for the heat. And, whether or not you play either sport is irrelevant—both aesthetics are legit for running errands and enjoying casual meet-ups. Then there's sport luxe, another prominent hybrid aesthetic that boils down to more elevated interpretations of athletic items with a relaxed feel. Feel free to pile on your favourite jewellery with these outfits.
Keep scrolling to discover eight cute summer outfits to take you through the sunny season in style.
8 Summer Outfit Ideas for Women by Nike
1.Tank Dress + White Air Force 1s + Cross-Body Bag
The tank dress is a summertime hero. Lean into '90s nostalgia with a bodycon dress that has an asymmetric neckline. Fresh white sneakers like the iconic Air Force 1s are a casual counterbalance to the form-fitting shape, and a chain-link cross-body bag lends a touch of sport luxe polish.
2.Knee-Length Skirt + Cropped Tank Top + White Sneakers
Give 'em minimalist but with a utilitarian touch. A knee-length skirt crafted from textured fabric adds interest to a classic white cropped tank top. Toss on a linen blazer to make the pairing office-appropriate (depending on dress codes, you might swap for a longer, tuckable top). But no matter what, clean white sneakers, like a retro runner, guarantee a decidedly fresh finish.
3.Midi Dress + Puffy Sandals + Colourful Sunglasses
All hail a midi dress, especially a throw-on-a-go style such as a stretchy T-shirt silhouette. Opt for a more substantial material, like double-knit jersey fabric, to ensure yours hangs just right while feeling perfectly breathable in the heat. A strong dose of colour is the spirited way to maximise summertime feels down to the accessories (hello, bright puffy sandals and tinted sunglasses), whether you go tonal or favour complementary tones.
(Related: Shop These Nike Monochrome Outfit Ideas)
4.Oversized T-Shirt + Biker Shorts + Stability Sneakers
In the heat, biker shorts are much preferred to leggings, whether for an actual workout, errands or a casual weekend look. Balance yours out with an oversized T-shirt—choose a monochrome palette for a more considered effect. And since several days in toe-baring sandals can wreak havoc on your feet, treat them to a day spent in cushiony supportive sneakers as the finishing touch.
5.Matching Set + Platform Sandals + Hip Pack
Summer is the official season of matching sets. What cosy tracksuits are to the cold, a light and airy ribbed set is to summer. Combos run the gamut, from tank tops and skirts to cropped tees and shorts. Though, right now, it's hard to resist cute flared trousers, which are ideal when it's chilly in the mornings and warm by noon. Black accessories lend a graphic punch, like a Nike Heritage hip pack and platform sport sandals.
6.Pleated Mini Skirt + Tank Top + Half-Zip
What better way to beat the heat in style than a cute tennis-core look? Yes, it's still the moment. A brightly coloured, pleated skirt oozes summer vibes, while a white ribbed tank top is the ultimate grounding piece (and mixes with literally any other bottoms in your wardrobe). Then, punctuate the look in a preppy fashion by tossing a half-zip over your shoulders (you'll be glad you did when the air conditioning blasts a little too hard). Bonus points for a Nike Heritage cap.
7.Loose Dress + Slides + Bucket Hat
Attention to detail in the case of a looser-fitting, casual dress is the difference between a comfortably easy and extraordinarily effortless look. For example, exaggerated shoulders and asymmetrical side ruching offer visual interest while maintaining an unfussy feel. Both details flawlessly set a throwback tone, as do thick slide sandals and a bucket hat.
8.Terry Shorts + Cropped Tee + White High Tops
Sports shorts are a summertime essential—ones crafted from French Terry are particularly idyllic. They're a do-it-all piece of clothing that you can lounge or sleep in with a sports bra and feel perfectly comfortable, yet styled, at home. Then, with a top swap (looking at you, boxy tee) and laced-up high tops, you're ready for a public outing, be it a coffee run or park meet-up with friends.
Words by Laura Lajiness Kaupke