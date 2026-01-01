Kids' black shorts: made for movement
Ensure they're ready for the next adventure in kids' black shorts that let them move and play in comfort. Find styles in woven and knitted materials, from lightweight mesh to warmer fleece and jersey fabrics—all designed to see them through the seasons. Discover stretchy black bike shorts for kids that can be worn alone or under trousers for confident coverage. Kit them out for the pitch in classic football shorts. Help them master their slam dunk in roomy basketball shorts. Or find versatile styles to see them through playtime, PE lessons and sports days.
They can fine-tune their ball skills in comfort in our black shorts for kids. Think baggy fits that fall to just above the knee, made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that keep them cool as they play. Stretchy drawstring waistbands ensure shorts fit just right, while on-seam side pockets are ideal for keeping smaller items safe and close. Mesh linings provide ventilation in high-heat areas and help prevent chafing. Meanwhile, materials such as lightweight brushed fleece and French terry feel as smooth and soft as their favourite joggers.
Help them stay cool with loose-fitting black kids' running shorts that sit at their natural waist and drape to a curved hem. You'll find styles with mesh side panels for breathability. When things heat up, sweat's no problem with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It moves moisture away from the skin for quick evaporation, so kids stay dry and comfortable. For a breezy feel, reach for a two-in-one design featuring a lightweight, roomy outer layer combined with a stretchy pair of inner shorts for comfortable coverage.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose kids' black shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.