      1. Dance
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Girls Dance Trousers & Tights

      Girls
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      RON 199.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      RON 119.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      RON 139.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      RON 119.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      RON 169.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      RON 169.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      RON 149.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      RON 279.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      RON 119.99
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Loose Trousers
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' Loose Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings (Extended Size)
      RON 149.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      RON 169.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      RON 169.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      RON 169.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      RON 119.99