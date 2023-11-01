Dance T-shirts: crafted for ultimate freedom
When the music starts, our dance tops will keep you going. They're crafted from lightweight and breathable fabrics to deliver total comfort as you find your rhythm. Our intelligent Nike Dri-FIT technology works hard to wick sweat away from your skin, so it can evaporate faster and keep you cool. Plus, plenty of stretch through the material means you can twist, bend and flex to hit every shape. Cotton-rich options deliver a cosy effect, while tops made from lightweight materials give a barely-there feel.
For added breathability, choose a dance crop top or short-sleeve dance T-shirt. Or go for options with side splits at the hem or cut-out details for enhanced airflow. Meanwhile, Nike dance tops with long sleeves are ideal for protecting your muscles on cooler days. At Nike, we know that details matter. That's why we offer tops with thumbholes in the cuffs—they stay in place, so you can focus on your routine. We also use clever stitching and gentle seams to prevent rubbing or irritation, allowing you to focus on giving everything to your performance.
Every dancer has a different style, and you'll find the right gear to suit you at Nike. Our boxy shapes offer a relaxed look for street dance, while fitted styles enhance elegance and poise—ideal for ballet and tap. With our sizes and fits for all ages, even little toes can start tapping the stage. Look out for pieces with the iconic Nike Swoosh—an unmistakable badge of quality. Plus, our wide range of colours, tones and prints means there's a dance top that'll work with just about any outfit in your workout wardrobe.