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ACG Clothing

(100)
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
599,99 lei
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV Protection Jacket
679,99 lei
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
299,99 lei
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
379,99 lei
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
679,99 lei
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's Skort
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's Skort
529,99 lei
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
579,99 lei
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
599,99 lei
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
749,99 lei
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
749,99 lei
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
629,99 lei
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
629,99 lei
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
449,99 lei
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
699,99 lei
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
299,99 lei
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV-Protective Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV-Protective Jacket
779,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
249,99 lei
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
599,99 lei
ACG Lava Loft
ACG Lava Loft Men's Therma-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loft
Men's Therma-FIT Jacket
1.399,99 lei
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
2.499,99 lei
ACG
ACG Women's T-shirt
ACG
Women's T-shirt
299,99 lei
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
599,99 lei
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
979,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
1.749,99 lei
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Shorts
649,99 lei
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Trousers
ACG Tuff Fleece
Trousers
479,99 lei
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
399,99 lei
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Trousers
499,99 lei
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
1.249,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Women's Trousers
629,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
699,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
249,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
249,99 lei
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
899,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
599,99 lei
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
429,99 lei
ACG Vault
ACG Vault Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Vault
Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
449,99 lei
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
629,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie
399,99 lei
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
529,99 lei
Nike ACG Everyday
Nike ACG Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
99,99 lei
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
299,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
349,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
1.249,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
479,99 lei
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
399,99 lei
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Crew
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Crew
599,99 lei
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
99,99 lei
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Shorts
649,99 lei
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Trousers
ACG Tuff Fleece
Trousers
479,99 lei
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
399,99 lei
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Trousers
499,99 lei
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
1.249,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Women's Trousers
629,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
699,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
249,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
249,99 lei
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
899,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
599,99 lei
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
429,99 lei
ACG Vault
ACG Vault Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Vault
Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
449,99 lei
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
629,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie
399,99 lei
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
529,99 lei
Nike ACG Everyday
Nike ACG Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
99,99 lei
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
299,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
349,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
1.249,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
479,99 lei
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
399,99 lei
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Crew
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Crew
599,99 lei
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
99,99 lei
Related Stories

Nike ACG clothing: tackle tough conditions with confidence

Whether you're hiking uphill or running on the road, our ACG clothing keeps you warm and protected. Discover gear that's equipped for cold-weather adventures. Think puffer jackets with PrimaLoft® technology. This effective insulation is made from small fibres that lock in heat while letting moisture escape, keeping you cosy. Plus, high-neck zips give you added protection from the cold. Look out for options with our Therma-FIT ADV apparel. Combining heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering, these pieces ensure you're comfortable in all conditions.


Staying prepared helps you perform at your best. That's why our ACG clothing collection includes designs with a water-repellent finish to keep you dry during unexpected showers. We've also got fleece sweatshirts and trousers with windproof technology that helps you stay warm. If the sun's out, reach for our mid-weight canvas jackets with UV-blocking technology. Meanwhile, mesh-lined back vents allow extra airflow to keep you cool. You'll also find classic T-shirts crafted from lightweight sweat-wicking fabric for supreme comfort.


Need apparel that's as versatile as you? Nike ACG clothing is designed for layering, so you can easily adapt to your surroundings. Explore roomy jackets and hoodies made to wear over base layers. We've also got convenient options that fold down into their own packable bag and won't take up much space. Plus, check out puffers that pack into an internal mesh stuff sack—you can even use these as a pillow while camping.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose the designs from our ACG clothing range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.