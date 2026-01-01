Back to SearchNike Factory Store - HomebushClosed • Opens at 10:00DFO Homebush3-5 Underwood Rd.Shop 2-015Homebush, New South Wales, 2140, AU+61 2 9393 6900Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Wed: 10:00 - 18:00Thu: 10:00 - 20:00Fri - Sun: 10:00 - 18:00ServicesLearn MoreScan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colours.Reuse-A-ShoeDrop off your worn-out sneakers and we'll recycle them into Nike Grind.Click here for more information.Return InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike BurwoodWestfield Burwood100 Burwood RdShop 353/4Burwood, New South Wales, 2134, AUClosed • Opens at 09:30Nike Factory Store - Birkenhead PointBirkenhead Point Shopping Centre19 Roseby St.Drummoyne, New South Wales, 2047, AUClosed • Opens at 10:00Nike ParramattaWestfield Parramatta159-175 Church StreetShop 3025Parramatta, New South Wales, 2150, AUClosed • Opens at 09:30