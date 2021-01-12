Have you always been into basketball?

I used to exclusively play football back in the day. Even though the vast majority of my friends were playing basketball when we were in middle school, I always preferred football because I thought basketball was only for taller people and I was still very short back then. I only picked up the rock when I turned 14, and I've never been able to let it go. I was a late starter and a late bloomer. Not only did I join a team after everyone else, it took me forever to get the hang of it. I didn't find a coach who would bet on me until I turned 16. An ex-basketball player and local mentor, Mohammed, took me under his wing. Which is not easy when you are that old and that unskilled. But he must have seen something in my drive and my motivation. And that's the summer that changed everything for me. I became good enough to try my hand and travel to the US for summer camps and AAU basketball.