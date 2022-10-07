The Benefits of Meditation and Mindful Movement, According to Researchers

There's increasing evidence that meditation or a mindful movement practice can lead to improvements in physiological markers associated with stress, such as reducing blood pressure and resting heart rate, said Ciarán Friel, EdD, assistant investigator at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, whose work involves exercise physiology and behavioural science.

"One notable finding is that meditation has been linked to better regulation of cortisol, the hormone most associated with your fight-or-flight stress response", he said.

That's a big deal. Cortisol affects almost every organ and tissue in your body, according to the Cleveland Clinic. When it's properly regulated, the hormone optimises metabolic function, reduces inflammation and steadies blood sugar levels.

When your cortisol is off balance and stays elevated throughout the day—rather than just in the morning, its natural surge time—this can lead to increased belly fat, insomnia, muscle weakness and immune system dysfunction. Mindfulness meditation can bring those levels back to where they should be. For example, a 2013 study on medical students found that just four days of meditation significantly lowered cortisol levels.

In addition, a 2021 study looking at people with high stress levels, reported that not only did meditation bring down cortisol levels, but that the effects didn't seem to fade over time.