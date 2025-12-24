Does Working Out Before Bed Disrupt Your Sleep?

Research suggests evening exercise doesn't automatically harm sleep, and for some people, it may help. But very intense workouts too close to bedtime can disrupt your circadian rhythm and make it harder to fall asleep.

Still, there’s no doubt that exercise in general is good for sleep. "Research shows that having a consistent exercise routine helps with various aspects of health, including helping you sleep better and more soundly," said Jason Machowsky, C.S.C.S., exercise physiologist and board-certified sports dietitian.

In a 2023 review in Cureus , a large majority of studies analysed found that exercise improved sleep quality. That included a wide range of exercise types like strength training and low-intensity cardio.

But what about the timing of your workout?

A 2021 systematic review and meta-analysis in Sleep Medicine Reviews analysed 15 studies on healthy, young and middle-aged adults that looked at the impact of doing high-intensity exercise in the evening. (High-intensity exercise can include high-intensity interval training, aka HIIT.)

The research concluded that evening exercise performed two to four hours prior to bedtime did not disrupt sleep compared to control groups who did no exercise. In fact, those who worked out two hours before bed got to sleep faster and slept for longer, and workouts of 30 to 60 minutes were found to be the best for sleep.

Evening exercise may facilitate sleep by heating up the body and decreasing stress and anxiety, said the authors. When your body cools down, it triggers sleepiness—something referred to as the "warm bath effect," which research has shown improves sleep. Your body will naturally cool down before bed, but a warm bath—or exercise—can kick off that process.

What you probably shouldn't do is end a workout and immediately hop into bed. A systematic review of 23 studies found that certain parameters of sleep quality were improved with evening exercise, as long as the workout ended at least an hour before bed. Less than that may not allow your cardiovascular system to recover fully before bed, meaning you'll slip between the sheets with a higher heart rate and a nervous system that's all riled up, impeding sleep.