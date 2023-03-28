Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Vestuário
        2. /
      Camisolas Com Capuz E Sem Capuz

      Chelsea F.C. Camisolas com capuz e sem capuz

      Chelsea FC Travel
      Chelsea FC Travel Hoodie de futebol de lã cardada para homem
      Chelsea FC Travel
      Hoodie de futebol de lã cardada para homem
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece Hoodie pullover para homem
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Hoodie pullover para homem
      Repeat Chelsea FC
      Repeat Chelsea FC Hoodie com fecho completo Nike Dri-FIT Júnior
      Repeat Chelsea FC
      Hoodie com fecho completo Nike Dri-FIT Júnior
      69,99 €
      Chelsea FC
      Chelsea FC Hoodie de futebol em lã cardada com fecho até meio para homem
      Esgotadas
      Chelsea FC
      Hoodie de futebol em lã cardada com fecho até meio para homem
      84,99 €
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece Hoodie pullover para homem
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Hoodie pullover para homem
      Repeat Chelsea FC
      Repeat Chelsea FC Hoodie com fecho completo Nike para homem
      Materiais sustentáveis
      Repeat Chelsea FC
      Hoodie com fecho completo Nike para homem
      74,99 €
      Academy Pro Chelsea FC
      Academy Pro Chelsea FC Hoodie de futebol Nike Dri-FIT para criança
      Materiais sustentáveis
      Academy Pro Chelsea FC
      Hoodie de futebol Nike Dri-FIT para criança
      Chelsea FC
      Chelsea FC Hoodie pullover Nike Dri-FIT para mulher
      Materiais sustentáveis
      Chelsea FC
      Hoodie pullover Nike Dri-FIT para mulher
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece Hoodie com fecho completo Júnior
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Hoodie com fecho completo Júnior

      Chelsea hoodies & sweatshirts: bring the heat

      What does it mean to be a Chelsea fan? The team's followers have one thing in common: showing their unwavering support at every opportunity. It's now easier than ever to rep your team colours with pride, thanks to our Chelsea F.C. hoodies. These hoodies and sweatshirts are fit for the pros—expect to see the club's iconic lion crest alongside our statement Swoosh.

      Our Chelsea sweatshirts and zip-up hoodies are the perfect partners for chilly outdoor games. Look out for designs with roomy hoods to keep your head and ears covered, or choose options made from soft fleece fabrics that trap heat inside. If you struggle to keep your hands warm in the stands, a Chelsea sweatshirt with added pockets is a must.

      Training with your own squad? We've got plenty of options designed with our Dri-FIT technology, moving sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Pull them on over your team strip to build heat during warm-ups before the action begins. They're great for cool-downs as well—helping to protect your muscles after a training session.