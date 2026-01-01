Sweatshirts and hoodies on sale: level up on cosy comfort
Layer up on colder days with one of our hoodies on sale. Expect soft fabrics that feel smooth against your skin. Plus, easy silhouettes that are versatile enough to wear every day. With a choice of colours to suit every mood, from neutral shades to juicy colours, comfy dressing doesn't get much better than this.
Designed to feel relaxed through the chest and body, our loose-fitting hoodies are the perfect extra layer on a chilly day. For reliable warmth that won't weigh you down, choose French terry pieces from our hoodies sale. This midweight, loopback fabric has a soft-but-breathable feel that's smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. Because our materials help to regulate your body temperature, you'll feel snug but still cool—which is why they're perfect all-day wear.
In our sweatshirts sale, discover classic crew-neck options that make every day cosy. Ribbed finishes on the collar, cuffs and hem add a neat edge while also keeping heat locked in. Keep an eye out for quarter-zip styles that let you allow a little extra air flow if you need it. Shapes with dropped shoulders and extra-wide ribbing enhance the oversized look. When the temperature drops, check out our Tech Fleece designs. You get plenty of warmth without the bulk, so you can stay comfy in the cold. To block out draughts while you're out and about, go for hoodies with full zips you can pull right up to the chin.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose one of our on-sale hoodies with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.