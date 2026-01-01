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Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sale(107)

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Knit Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Knit Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Cropped Henley Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Cropped Henley Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Graphic Polo Top
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Graphic Polo Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus size)
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Fleece Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Fleece Top
20% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Younger Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Younger Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
20% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Top
20% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket with Reflective Design Accents
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket with Reflective Design Accents
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Logo Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Logo Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Loose Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Loose Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Jacquard Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Jacquard Gilet
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Full-Zip Fleece Camo Windrunner Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Camo Windrunner Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's pullover hoodie
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's pullover hoodie
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé Women's Loose Knit Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé
Women's Loose Knit Hoodie
30% off
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Winterized Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Winterized Jacket
20% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
20% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
20% off
Jordan Rare Air
Jordan Rare Air Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Rare Air
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT Victory
Nike Therma-FIT Victory Women's Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Nike Therma-FIT Victory
Women's Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Golf Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Graphic Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Graphic Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Top
Nike Gym Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
20% off
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Crew
20% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Loose Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Loose Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Jacquard Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Jacquard Gilet
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Full-Zip Fleece Camo Windrunner Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Camo Windrunner Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's pullover hoodie
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's pullover hoodie
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé Women's Loose Knit Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cosy Bouclé
Women's Loose Knit Hoodie
30% off
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Winterized Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Winterized Jacket
20% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
20% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
20% off
Jordan Rare Air
Jordan Rare Air Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Rare Air
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT Victory
Nike Therma-FIT Victory Women's Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Nike Therma-FIT Victory
Women's Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Golf Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Graphic Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Graphic Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Top
Nike Gym Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
20% off
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Crew
20% off

Sweatshirts and hoodies on sale: level up on cosy comfort

Layer up on colder days with one of our hoodies on sale. Expect soft fabrics that feel smooth against your skin. Plus, easy silhouettes that are versatile enough to wear every day. With a choice of colours to suit every mood, from neutral shades to juicy colours, comfy dressing doesn't get much better than this.


Designed to feel relaxed through the chest and body, our loose-fitting hoodies are the perfect extra layer on a chilly day. For reliable warmth that won't weigh you down, choose French terry pieces from our hoodies sale. This midweight, loopback fabric has a soft-but-breathable feel that's smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. Because our materials help to regulate your body temperature, you'll feel snug but still cool—which is why they're perfect all-day wear.


In our sweatshirts sale, discover classic crew-neck options that make every day cosy. Ribbed finishes on the collar, cuffs and hem add a neat edge while also keeping heat locked in. Keep an eye out for quarter-zip styles that let you allow a little extra air flow if you need it. Shapes with dropped shoulders and extra-wide ribbing enhance the oversized look. When the temperature drops, check out our Tech Fleece designs. You get plenty of warmth without the bulk, so you can stay comfy in the cold. To block out draughts while you're out and about, go for hoodies with full zips you can pull right up to the chin.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose one of our on-sale hoodies with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.