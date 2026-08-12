Basketball trainers and sneakers: challenge your ambitions
Our basketball journey began in the 1980s with the launch of our first pair of Air Jordans. We've been creating innovative basketball shoes ever since. Our Nike basketball sneakers deliver exceptional on-court traction for matchless control. Inside, responsive cushioning provides the protection your body needs. That means you can blast through every movement with confidence. Browse a choice of upper shapes to suit your playing style.
Precisely engineered
We build our Nike basketball shoes from lightweight materials that set you free to fly. For maximum freedom of movement, go for low-profile basketball trainers. They fit neatly around the base of your ankle for a barely-there feel. Looking for extra support? Choose basketball boots in an ankle-hugging design that give your joints added protection. Because working hard means working up a sweat, we use breathable fabrics that promote good airflow. You'll also find strategically placed ventilation panels in high-heat areas. This ensures you stay cool and focused throughout the toughest matches.
Supportive inner soles
Lightning-fast turns. Turbo-charged sprints. Impossible leaps and landings. However you like to play, the on-court action of the game can be tough on your body. Our sneakers for basketball come with shock-absorbing foam through the soles. This soaks up shocks and impacts so you can move with confidence. For added spring in your stride, look for pairs with our acclaimed Nike Air units. They give you the extra cushioning you need without adding bulk. Plus, their responsive materials create a propulsive, energised feel. And that means you're free to dominate the court.
The grip you need
We create our basketball trainers with engineered tread patterns, using athlete-informed data that comes from real-world play. Contoured ridges bend and deflect in multiple directions. This provides exceptional traction, no matter what direction you're travelling in. On the hunt for ultra-lightweight footwear that doesn't compromise on stability? Go for pairs with strategically placed cutaway sections. Meanwhile, durable rubber materials ensure your basketball shoes are built to go the distance with you.
Basketball trainers for little feet
At Nike, we believe young sports players deserve the same pro-quality apparel as their heroes. That's why we make our junior-size basketball shoes from the high-spec materials and engineered details we use for our adult range. Think grippy outsoles, supportive cushioning and light, breathable uppers. This gives aspiring athletes the support they need to hone their skills with confidence. And because young athletes love to channel the pros as they play, you'll find designs inspired by some of basketball's most iconic superstars.
For the future of sport
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. If you'd like to join us on the journey, choose basketball shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag.