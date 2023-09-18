Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      1. Odzież
        2. /
      2. Kurtki I Bezrękawniki

      Chelsea Jackets & Coats 22/23

      Paris Saint-GermainLiverpool F.C.FC BarcelonaChelsea F.C.
      Płeć 
      (0)
      Dzieci 
      (0)
      Przeglądaj wg cen 
      (0)
      Wyprzedaż i oferty 
      (0)
      Sporty 
      (0)
      Wybierz kolor 
      (0)
      Dopasowanie 
      (0)
      Rodzaj stroju 
      (0)
      Chelsea F.C. AWF
      Chelsea F.C. AWF Damska kurtka piłkarska
      Chelsea F.C. AWF
      Damska kurtka piłkarska
      399,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C. Sport Essentials Windrunner
      Chelsea F.C. Sport Essentials Windrunner Męska kurtka piłkarska z tkaniny z kapturem Nike
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Chelsea F.C. Sport Essentials Windrunner
      Męska kurtka piłkarska z tkaniny z kapturem Nike
      479,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Męska dzianinowa kurtka piłkarska z zamkiem na całej długości Nike
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Męska dzianinowa kurtka piłkarska z zamkiem na całej długości Nike
      389,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C. Repel Academy AWF
      Chelsea F.C. Repel Academy AWF Męska bluza piłkarska
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Chelsea F.C. Repel Academy AWF
      Męska bluza piłkarska
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Dres z kapturem dla niemowląt i maluchów Nike Dri-FIT
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Dres z kapturem dla niemowląt i maluchów Nike Dri-FIT
      279,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C. Repel Academy AWF
      Chelsea F.C. Repel Academy AWF Kurtka piłkarska dla dużych dzieci Nike
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Chelsea F.C. Repel Academy AWF
      Kurtka piłkarska dla dużych dzieci Nike
      279,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Damska kurtka piłkarska z tkaniny Nike Dri-FIT
      Chelsea F.C.
      Damska kurtka piłkarska z tkaniny Nike Dri-FIT
      379,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Dres piłkarski dla dużych dzieci Nike Dri-FIT
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Dres piłkarski dla dużych dzieci Nike Dri-FIT
      329,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Dzianinowy dres piłkarski z kapturem dla dużych dzieci Nike Dri-FIT
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Dzianinowy dres piłkarski z kapturem dla dużych dzieci Nike Dri-FIT
      449,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Dres piłkarski z kapturem dla małych dzieci Nike Dri-FIT
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Dres piłkarski z kapturem dla małych dzieci Nike Dri-FIT
      329,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Kurtka męska Nike SB Storm-FIT
      Chelsea F.C.
      Kurtka męska Nike SB Storm-FIT
      599,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Kurtka piłkarska dla dużych dzieci Nike
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Kurtka piłkarska dla dużych dzieci Nike
      299,99 zł
      Chelsea FC
      Chelsea FC Damska kurtka piłkarska Nike Dri-FIT
      Chelsea FC
      Damska kurtka piłkarska Nike Dri-FIT
      379,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Dzianinowa kurtka piłkarska dla dużych dzieci
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Dzianinowa kurtka piłkarska dla dużych dzieci
      329,99 zł
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Męska kurtka sportowa Nike Football
      Chelsea F.C.
      Męska kurtka sportowa Nike Football
      879,99 zł

      Chelsea jackets: not just for match days

      One of London's top-rated Premier League clubs, Chelsea F.C. is known for its signature blue and white strips—earning it the nickname "The Blues". Continuing that legacy, our Chelsea F.C. jackets come in the same iconic colourway for the new season, updated with subtle branded touches and bold away kit alternatives.

      Our range of Chelsea coats has something for every fan, whether you prefer hooded designs for extra warmth or water-repellent styles to protect you from the elements. Keep your cool during nail-biting moments in Dri-FIT fabrics that wick away sweat. Or go for Storm-FIT styles that are ready for any weather—because nothing should come between you and the beautiful game.

      Our Chelsea F.C. jackets aren't just designed to be worn on the sidelines. They're equipped for action, thanks to lightweight mesh linings and streamlined fits that allow you to focus on the task at hand—whether that's dribbling or defending. We're also making them with more recycled fabrics than ever, in line with our commitment to sustainability.