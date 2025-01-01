  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Black Friday Staniki sportowe(13)

Nike Swoosh Medium Support
Nike Swoosh Medium Support Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Swoosh Medium Support
Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami
Najniższa cena
rabat 50%
Nike Indy Light Support
Nike Indy Light Support Damski regulowany stanik sportowy z wkładkami
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Indy Light Support
Damski regulowany stanik sportowy z wkładkami
Najniższa cena
rabat 50%
Nike Alate High Support
Nike Alate High Support Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami i możliwością zmiany stylizacji
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Alate High Support
Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami i możliwością zmiany stylizacji
Najniższa cena
rabat 50%
Nike Swoosh High Support
Nike Swoosh High Support Damski regulowany stanik sportowy z miękkimi miseczkami
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Swoosh High Support
Damski regulowany stanik sportowy z miękkimi miseczkami
Najniższa cena
rabat 50%
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami zapewniający lekkie wsparcie
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami zapewniający lekkie wsparcie
Najniższa cena
rabat 50%
Nike Indy Light Support
Nike Indy Light Support Damski regulowany stanik sportowy z wkładkami (duże rozmiary)
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Indy Light Support
Damski regulowany stanik sportowy z wkładkami (duże rozmiary)
Najniższa cena
rabat 40%
Nike One
Nike One Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami zapewniający lekkie wsparcie
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike One
Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami zapewniający lekkie wsparcie
Najniższa cena
rabat 50%
Nike Alate All U
Nike Alate All U Damski stanik sportowy z lekkim wsparciem i lekką podszewką w kształcie litery U
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Alate All U
Damski stanik sportowy z lekkim wsparciem i lekką podszewką w kształcie litery U
Najniższa cena
rabat 28%
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite Damski usztywniany stanik sportowy z nadrukiem zapewniający lekkie wsparcie
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite
Damski usztywniany stanik sportowy z nadrukiem zapewniający lekkie wsparcie
Najniższa cena
rabat 29%
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami i średnim wsparciem
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami i średnim wsparciem
Najniższa cena
rabat 34%
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Damski stanik sportowy z lekką podszewką zapewniający lekkie wsparcie
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Zenvy
Damski stanik sportowy z lekką podszewką zapewniający lekkie wsparcie
Najniższa cena
rabat 25%
Nike Indy High Support
Nike Indy High Support Damski regulowany stanik sportowy z wkładkami
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Indy High Support
Damski regulowany stanik sportowy z wkładkami
Najniższa cena
rabat 25%
Nike Form
Nike Form Damski stanik sportowy z trójkątnymi miękkimi miseczkami zapewniający lekkie wsparcie
Materiały z recyklingu
Nike Form
Damski stanik sportowy z trójkątnymi miękkimi miseczkami zapewniający lekkie wsparcie
Najniższa cena
rabat 23%

Nike Black Friday sports bras 2025: find your fit

Experience support in all the right places with our Nike Black Friday sports bra sale. Get a clean finish with every outfit, thanks to smooth seams and sleek silhouettes. Plus, our soft and durable fabrics are ultra stretchy—designed for all-day comfort. You'll find sports bras in high-neck, plunge and strappy styles, all with the Nike Swoosh as our mark of world-class quality.


Wear it your way with our convertible designs. Options that adjust at the back mean you can find your perfect fit. Meanwhile, removable padding gives you the freedom to work out with confidence. For maximum coverage, choose a style with sewn-in pads that stay put while you stretch, bend and run. Or experience streamlined comfort in a versatile tank top with a built-in bra—designed to help you move effortlessly. We also have high-support options in our Nike Black Friday sports bra sale. You'll find the stability you need to power through high-intensity workouts with minimal bounce. Heading to a yoga class? Opt for a light-support sports bra that moves with you—so you can focus on your next pose.


When the intensity rises, look for Nike Black Friday deals on sports bras crafted with innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. Its moisture-wicking fibres draw sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate faster. You'll also find sports bras featuring breathable, perforated panels. These allow air to flow, so you can stay cool and comfortable. Meanwhile, our flexible fabrics give you total freedom to move but recover their shape quickly.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Black Friday deals on sports bras with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.