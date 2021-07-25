Przygotuj się na przygodę w plecaku Nike ACG Karst. Wytrzymała konstrukcja z dużą ilością miejsca pomieści cały outdoorowy sprzęt. Plecak został wyposażony w trwałe detale, takie jak taśma z pętelkami na bokach do przypinania drobiazgów i regulowany pasek.
3.6 Gwiazdki
d4purcell - 25 lip 2021
I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.
B R. - 12 lip 2021
comfortable
AlexT156460213 - 04 maj 2021
Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.