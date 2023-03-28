Golf skirts and dresses: exceptional quality for the course
Whether you're at the front nine or the 18th hole, your comfort is key. Our women's golf skirts and dresses use cutting-edge innovation to help you feel your best as you play. Pair this with a classic sporting style and you've got a recipe for success.
We believe your clothes should boost your performance. Comfortable inner shorts give you a chafe-proof layer, delivering all-day comfort when you're on the course. To allow for a 360-degree swing, we've prioritised stretch fabrics that move as you do. In warmer weather, turn to options with Dri-FIT technology. These styles wick sweat from the skin for extra-quick evaporation, keeping you dry and cool.
When it comes to practicality, pocketed styles offer lots of on-body storage to stash your yardage book, phone and more. Look out for zippered pouches to hold valuables securely, either on your shorts or at the back of your golf skirt.