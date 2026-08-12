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Older Kids Running Shoes

(12)
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+6
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
€ 59,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 49,99
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+5
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
+2
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
€ 49,99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
€ 54,99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Older Kids' Running Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
€ 54,99
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99