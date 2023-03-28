Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Jackets

      Nike Black Friday Jackets & Coats 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT Victory
      Nike Therma-FIT Victory Men's Golf Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Victory
      Men's Golf Gilet
      €74.99
      Jordan Renegade
      Jordan Renegade Women's Jacket
      Jordan Renegade
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €129.99
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Men's Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Men's Full-Zip Tracksuit Football Jacket
      Liverpool F.C.
      Men's Full-Zip Tracksuit Football Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT Club
      Nike Therma-FIT Club Men's Woven Insulated Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Club
      Men's Woven Insulated Gilet
      €79.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      €104.99
      Nike F.C.
      Nike F.C. Men's Football Tracksuit
      Nike F.C.
      Men's Football Tracksuit
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Tracksuit
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      €59.99
      Nike Life
      Nike Life Men's Woven Insulated Military Gilet
      Nike Life
      Men's Woven Insulated Military Gilet
      €94.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Women's Down Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Women's Down Hooded Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Legacy
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Legacy Men's Hooded Shell Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Legacy
      Men's Hooded Shell Jacket
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™ Men's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Men's Trail Running Jacket
      €199.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Women's Down Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Women's Down Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Jacket

      Nike Black Friday jackets: layer up and push on

      Explore discounted Nike Black Friday jackets from Nike. This collection is all about athletic style to help you handle what the weather has in store. Whether you're on the streets or the track, we've got your back with our high-performance looks. Our coats and hoodies with cutting-edge Nike Shield technology will keep the wind and the rain at bay. We've also pioneered synthetic sheet insulation, along with lightweight down and pillowy fleece, to ensure that you stay warm without extra bulk breaking your stride.

      Every piece blends functional practicality with Nike's sporty streetwear flair. Choose a hoodie with extra height in the collar to keep you dry and comfortable, or with handy zip pockets to store everyday essentials. And you'll always make a bold statement with strong silhouettes and our iconic Swoosh logo. Check out our Nike Black Friday jacket deals, and reinvent your winter wardrobe.