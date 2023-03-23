Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Nike Black Friday Hoodies & Sweatshirts 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's French Terry Crew
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's French Terry Crew
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Crew
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Crew
      €54.99
      Atlanta Hawks
      Atlanta Hawks Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Atlanta Hawks
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Jordan Flight Heritage Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      €129.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Victory
      Nike Therma-FIT Victory Men's Golf Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Victory
      Men's Golf Gilet
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      €69.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Men's Full-Zip Fitness Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Men's Full-Zip Fitness Hoodie
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Mock-Neck Training Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Mock-Neck Training Top
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Graphic Fitness Crew
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Graphic Fitness Crew
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Younger Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Younger Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      €34.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Air Max
      Nike Sportswear Air Max Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Air Max
      Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Dallas Mavericks City Edition
      Dallas Mavericks City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Dallas Mavericks City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's 1/2-Zip Anorak
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's 1/2-Zip Anorak

      Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts: offers on must-have kit

      Stay warm this season with our Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts offers. Whether you're smashing a mid-winter training session or wrapping up after a high-impact workout – our sweatshirts and hoodies add vital insulation for peak performance. Plus, zip-up styles with drawstring hoods let you adjust the ventilation as your body warms up. Looking for a cosy top to protect your muscles while you cool down? Our pull-on sweatshirts have you covered.

      Whether it's a cold-weather training session or a rainy trail run – sometimes you need to wrap up to smash your goals. Structured double-knit fabrics give maximum warmth without adding bulk, and cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe. Pick up your new favourite layering piece in our Nike Black Friday sweatshirt and hoodie promo.

      You deserve sportswear that looks as good as it feels. And with our Nike Black Friday deals on hoodies, now is the time to upgrade. Rep your footie team in authentic branded club gear, or show off your allegiance with bold Nike Swoosh. Or you can keep your look on the down low, with discreet badging on the chest and sleeves.