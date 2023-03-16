Skip to main content
      Nike Black Friday Basketball 2022

      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €109.99
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW Basketball Shoes
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW
      Basketball Shoes
      €139.99
      All-Star Courtside
      All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      All-Star Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      €44.99
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €109.99
      LeBron XX
      LeBron XX Basketball Shoes
      LeBron XX
      Basketball Shoes
      €219.99
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Air Jordan XXXVII Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Basketball Shoes
      €189.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      €44.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Younger Kids' Trousers
      Jordan
      Younger Kids' Trousers
      €44.99
      Nike Max90
      Nike Max90 Men's All-over Print Basketball T-Shirt
      Nike Max90
      Men's All-over Print Basketball T-Shirt
      €39.99
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Statement Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      €64.99
      Giannis Antetokounmpo All-Star Essential
      Giannis Antetokounmpo All-Star Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Giannis Antetokounmpo All-Star Essential
      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      €34.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
      Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
      €109.99
      Miami Heat Statement Edition
      Miami Heat Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Miami Heat Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Team 31 Courtside
      Team 31 Courtside Older Kids' Nike NBA Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Team 31 Courtside
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      €37.99
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Member Access
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €89.99
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      €139.99
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
      €49.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Woven Shorts
      All-Star Essential
      All-Star Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      All-Star Essential
      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Men's Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
      Men's Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
      €94.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Chenille Headbands (2-Pack)
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Chenille Headbands (2-Pack)
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      €74.99

      Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys: show your colours

      Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

      And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.