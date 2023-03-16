Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Baby Shoes & Trainers

      LifestyleJordanBasketball
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Force 1
      Air Max
      Blazer
      Huarache
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Air Max 90
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Boots
      Technology 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      High Top
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Slip-On
      Nike Air Max 270 GO
      Nike Air Max 270 GO Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270 GO
      Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Pico 5 Lil
      Nike Pico 5 Lil Toddler Shoes
      Nike Pico 5 Lil
      Toddler Shoes
      €34.99
      Nike Manoa
      Nike Manoa Baby and Toddler Boot
      Nike Manoa
      Baby and Toddler Boot
      €42.99
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk Low
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Force 1 LV8
      Nike Force 1 LV8 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €64.99
      Sky Jordan 1
      Sky Jordan 1 Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Sky Jordan 1
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €59.99
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €59.99
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Flex Advance
      Nike Flex Advance Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Waffle One
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Max Excee
      Nike Air Max Excee Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Excee
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Baby and Toddler Shoe
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €39.99
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €39.99
      Nike Flex Advance
      Nike Flex Advance Baby & Toddler Boot
      Nike Flex Advance
      Baby & Toddler Boot
      Nike MD Valiant
      Nike MD Valiant Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike MD Valiant
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €39.99
      Nike Air Max SC
      Nike Air Max SC Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max SC
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €44.99
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €39.99
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €69.99
      Related Categories

      Baby shoes: small steps with confidence

      Wrap little feet in cushioned comfort with Nike toddler shoes and baby trainers. Baby shoes with flexible soles move with the feet, so they can bend and flex as they explore their capabilities. Plus, rubber soles provide traction that makes crawling a breeze and offers all-important grip for those first tottering steps.

      Our trainers for toddlers with hook-and-loop straps make it easy to get them dressed in the morning. For super fast changes, choose toddler trainers with FlyEase technology – the lace-free closure system has a strap and zip that wraps around the ankle.

      When it comes to infant trainers, the inside counts too. With that in mind, soft foam on the interior of our shoes delivers a comfy feeling all day long. Add this to the flexible padding around the ankle and their feet are fully supported. For those toddlers already up and running about, infant shoes with Air units offer cushioning with every step. And there's no need to worry about overheating – our baby shoes with breathable mesh and lightweight textile uppers allow constant airflow when they're on the go.