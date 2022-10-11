Fast Runs in the Family: Shalane Flanagan and Nike Running

Fast Runs in the Family
For Shalane Flanagan, running has always been about connection. Connection to her country as a Silver Medallist in the 10,000 metres and a winner of the New York City Marathon. Connection to her parents who raised her in the communal running culture of Boulder, CO—a pile of running shoes by the front door and group runs every weekend. Connection to the elite athletes she coaches with the Bowerman Track Club—who live in community while they eat up high-altitude training miles. And connection to casual runners like her foster daughters, Breauna and Keauna, who run purely for the freedom of it. Each a different type of fast. Each a different type of family.
"Running has given me a tremendous amount of purpose, and I've met the most incredible people through it. It's all about sharing that journey and that process".
Shalane Flanagan
NYC Marathon Champion, Olympic Silver Medallist, Author, Mother
Nike Air Zoom Fly 4
The Zoom Fly 4 bridges the gap between training and racing, with the comfort, durability and stability of an everyday training shoe and the propulsive feel of a carbon-fibre plate. It's a shoe that, like Shalane, can do it all.
Find Your Confidence. Find Your Fast.
Breauna and Keauna—twin sisters who lived with Shalane and her husband in 2016—don't always love running, but they do love people and the energy that comes from a group. "I don't like being solo. I like to be with people who can motivate me", says Keauna. "Yeah, being able to learn from others. You have other people to uplift you", agrees Breauna. And once they're moving, they love the feeling of fast. As Keauna puts it, "I feel like nothing's dragging me down. I can just move my body and feel confident, wherever I'm going".
"When I know that there's people out there, that helps me to get out there".
"You're getting through it together. You're not by yourself".
Breauna and Keauna Cobb, Twin Sisters, Students
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
With forefoot Zoom Air and responsive React foam for comfortable, long-lasting cushioning, the Pegasus 38 is the ideal shoe to find your unique fast in, whether that's a fun run with friends or the collective thrill of your first competitive race.