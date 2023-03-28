Running jackets: protection from the elements
Created with technical fabrics and runner-informed designs, Nike running jackets will keep you going in all kinds of weather. From the city to the trail, our running jackets merge style and innovation to keep you moving forward. Go for a jacket with the iconic chevron pattern of the Windrunner or upgrade your kit with fresh prints and colours. And look out for styles made with sustainable materials, so you can wear them with pride.
Resist the rain
When rain threatens your run, only a running jacket that resists the weather can keep your mind on the finish line. Jackets with Nike Shield fabric repel wind and water so nothing will stop you from getting outside. Choose jackets with hoods for full protection – the drawcords allow you to adjust your coverage. Meanwhile, trail running jackets with breathable mittens keep you warm and dry by extending the sleeves over your hands. And you can easily pack them away when you don't need them.
Let air in and out
Keeping cool is essential to running at your best. That's why we use insights from the Advanced Running Concepts team (ARC) to build our Run Division collection. Discover ventilated packable gear for your training and beyond. Choose an ultra-lightweight running jacket with back vents to let cool air in and increase airflow when your exercise heats up. Overlapping vents on the hood create breathability without letting water in, so you'll stay comfy no matter the weather. And jackets with Nike Dri-FIT technology move sweat away from the skin where it can evaporate fast – so, you'll stay dry while you're chasing down those miles.
Keep essentials close
Nike running gilets and jackets with pockets let you stash your stuff when you're on the go. Zipped pockets keep your gear secure and drop-in pockets keep your essentials within reaching distance. Go for a jacket with zipped arm pockets to store a key or card safely – that way, you can stay focused on putting one foot in front of the other. Save space when you need to cut down on layers with designs that can be packed into their own pockets. Plus, look out for Nike running gilets that have plenty of pockets to hold everything you need. You can easily store your stuff, from water and snacks to extra layers.
A fit that's designed for runners
To concentrate on your form with no distractions, you need a running jacket that works with you to deliver the ultimate fit. The sleeve seam placements of our jackets let you move your arms easily with every stride, so you can keep up the momentum. Elastic at the cuffs and hem deliver an adjustable fit that feels just right and keeps the jacket in place through your miles. Choose a reflective running jacket to maximise your visibility when you step out in the dark. Plus, Nike reflective jackets with design elements on the sleeves and chest make sure you're seen on low-light runs in the country or the city.