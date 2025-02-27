  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Tops & T-Shirts

Nike T-Shirts & Tops

Graphic T-ShirtsLong Sleeve ShirtsShort Sleeve ShirtsSleeveless & Tank TopsKits & JerseysPolosButton-Downs & Flannels
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sale
Colour 
(0)
Black
Blue
Green
Grey
Orange
Pink
Purple
Red
White
Yellow
Sports 
(0)
Lifestyle
Running
Football
Training & Gym
Yoga
Basketball
Golf
Skateboarding
Tennis
American Football
Walking
Volleyball
Dance
Brand 
(0)
Nike Sportswear
Jordan
Nike By You
ACG
Nike Pro
Fit 
(0)
Loose
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
€27.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
€39.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
€34.99
Nike Pacer
Nike Pacer Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pacer
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Top
€49.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€64.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
€27.99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's T-Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG
Men's T-Shirt
€54.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
€17.99
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
€17.99
Nike Ready
Nike Ready Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Fitness Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Ready
Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Fitness Top
€42.99
Nike Dri-FIT Race
Nike Dri-FIT Race Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Race
Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
€39.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€29.99
Nike One Classic Breathe
Nike One Classic Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Classic Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt
€24.99
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
€24.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Polo
Nike Sportswear
Men's Polo
€34.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Strappy Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Strappy Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
€49.99
Norway (Men's Team) 2024/25 Stadium Home
Norway (Men's Team) 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Norway (Men's Team) 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€99.99
Chelsea F.C. 2024/25 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2024/25 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2024/25 Match Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
€149.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Max90 T-Shirt
S.C. Corinthians 2024/25 Stadium Away
S.C. Corinthians 2024/25 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
S.C. Corinthians 2024/25 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€99.99

Nike T-shirts and tops: breathable comfort

Whether you're training or relaxing, our T-shirts always step up to the mark. We've got colourful tops to bring fun to your workout and monochrome styles for a classic laid-back look. You'll also find our Swoosh printed and embroidered throughout the range for that iconic Nike style. Bold graphics and logo detailing offer a standout finish, too.

Working up a sweat? Pick a top crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks away sweat from the skin so you can work harder for longer. Short sleeves and scoop necks also help to keep you cool. Plus, soft and ultra-light fabrics offer exceptional comfort, allowing you to get the most from your training. Our active tops are also designed with plenty of stretch, so they flex with you as you move.

When chilly weather arrives, pick a style with a funnel neck and long sleeves to lock in warmth. Go for a standard fit for a comfortable feel or a slim polo for a sleek look.