Not Here By Luck

In the last film in our series on the female skateboarding scene around the world, we headed to Munich to catch up with Lea Schairer.



It’s been a tough couple of years for the German skater. Having undergone surgery on a serious knee injury in 2019, Lea had just about fought her way back to full fitness when lockdown began.

But as the summer rolled around, Lea’s refusal to give up saw her back on the streets of of her adopted city doing what she does best with a fearless attitude and the freshest style.