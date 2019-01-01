PG 2
Born to be Comfortable in the Chaos
Supportive straps help you transition smoothly, and Nike Zoom Air cushioning responds to every fast, focused step.
End to End Speed
Zoom Air cushioning delivers continuous on-court responsiveness.
Smooth Fit
Half-bootie construction secures the foot with a streamlined fit.
Lockdown Support
Adaptive forefoot band system locks you in.
The forefoot lock-in allows me to cut and be at different angles and positions, and still respond the right way.
Paul George
Behind the Design
PG 2
Despite the change in scenery, Paul George's two-way needs on the court haven't changed. With this in mind, footwear designer Tony Hardman built on the success of the PG 1 with a shoe that goes even further to emphasize the small forward's smooth game.
Lockdown Defense
Paul George's game requires a shoe with a super-snug, supportive feel. To enhance support, Hardman added a stretch zone in the forefoot, which adapts to PG's foot as he moves. Then he added dynamic wings over the top of the stretch zone for even more support. "It creates a nice hug, similar to the PG 1," Hardman says, "but also eliminates the issues with narrow feet, when the strap was hanging over too far."
Instant Offense
Hardman and his team wanted to give PG more responsiveness under his forefoot by increasing the size of the Nike Zoom Air to 10mm. “We kept the plush sockliner from the PG 1 to maintain the step-in comfort, but the Zoom bag sits directly under that, and goes all the way to the rubber—so he’s right on top of it.”
