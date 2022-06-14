10 Easy Yoga Warm-Up Poses to Improve Blood Circulation

There are many different kinds of yoga styles and practices. Vinyasa yoga, which is a popular and challenging form of yoga, is designed to keep your heart rate up with a mix of balancing poses, inversions and standing poses.



Specific asanas for better circulation involve positions that expand the chest and ribcage. These movements open up the space around the heart, which is a vital organ for circulation. Poses such as Camel, Wheel, Bridge and Dancer facilitate heart openings.



Inversions, when your heart is above your chest (think upside-down poses), are also beneficial because they draw blood to the brain and relieve some of the pressure from the heart. These poses may include Downward-Facing Dog, Shoulder Stand and Headstand.



Different yoga poses address different parts of your body's circulatory system, whilst some poses develop better muscles, ability to balance, and improve heart and lung health.



Incorporate the following 10 yoga warm-up poses into your practice to give your body a boost in blood flow and improve your overall yoga practice.