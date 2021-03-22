So What’s The Correct Support For Me?

To figure it out, ask yourself two things: ‘What size am I?’ and ‘What exercise am I doing?’



Running creates a lot of bounce so you should wear a high support sports bra if you’re planning on jogging or sprinting. Anything less (or no sports bra at all) can cause irreversible tissue damage and lower your stride.



All breasts weigh a different amount, but the heavier or bigger they are, the more they will move and the more support they will need, even for low intensity workouts like yoga.



If you’re bigger-busted, try the Rival or the Alpha which adjust at the back so you can get a better fit at the band as well as the shoulder so you can get the right level of compression that feels comfortable in motion.



If you have a smaller bust, you could use a breathable, low support bra for low intensity workouts, like the Indy bra.



Once you’ve found the right support, you must then obsess the fit. The right sports bra can greatly minimise breast bounce so you can stay focused, pain-free and find your edge.