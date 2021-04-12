Skip to content. (Press Enter)
      Coaching

      Trained Podcast: Care to Dance with Joelle D'Fontaine

      The Nike trainer and dance studio founder has some moves we could all use—whether you're trying to go from "dad dancing" to "TikTok dancing" or want to help make fitness more inclusive.

      Trainer Joelle D’Fontaine On Why Everyone Should Dance

      "Trained" is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

      Dance is about more than just moving your body—it's about moving your soul. Nike trainer and choreographer Joelle D'Fontaine learnt that first-hand when he more or less fell into a dancing gig at a gay nightclub, then fell so in love with the art form that he quit his desk job and put his (seemingly endless) energy into teaching dance full-time. In this episode of "Trained", Jaclyn Byrer, a certified personal trainer, nutrition coach and behaviour change specialist helping lead the charge on wellness and fitness at Nike, keeps the mic warm while host Ryan Flaherty is on paternity leave. She chats with the founder of the At Your Beat dance studio about how we can use dance to clear away anxiety, connect with our bodies and just enjoy being alive. And Joelle has advice for dancers and non-dancers alike on what we can do to diversify fitness.

      "Fitness doesn't have a colour, and it doesn't have a sexual orientation, and it doesn't have a gender".

      Joelle D'Fontaine

      Nike trainer, choreographer and founder of At Your Beat dance studio

      Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Ryan at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.

