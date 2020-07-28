The Training Tip Every Runner Needs

What's the quickest way to hate a song you love? Play it over and over and over and over again.



The same goes for your running, says Chris Bennett, Nike Running global head coach. "If you're doing the same 5K every day, where's the joy in that?", he asks. "There's no success other than, 'I finished another run'. Varying the run that you do—in any way possible—is crucial to keeping you invested in the sport". And according to Derek Samuel, a licensed physical therapist and Nike Performance Council member, it's necessary if you want to get better at running.



"If you're looking for a new stimulus, try taking smaller steps and see if your body feels better", says Samuel. "Or try not to jump as much when you push off. Your head shouldn't move up and down more than four to six centimetres". These adjustments can make your body feel better, he says, which can make you want to run more or more often.



Best of all, varying your routine will help feed your muscles and your mind, says Brett Kirby, PhD, a human performance scientist at the Nike Sport Research Lab. "If we only ate hot dogs every day, our bodies wouldn't have the healthy exposure to any of the other nutrients in the world", says Kirby. "To be an overall healthier runner, you need to fuel the body with a lot of different things".