The Look of Nike F.C.: Maria
Culture
From artful pattern mixing to shouting out female footballers, there's a creative strategy behind everything Maria touches—including the sport-infused fits she built with us here.
Beyond the Fit is a series that explores how emerging creatives weave together personal style and identity.
"Football inspires my work and my style", says Maria Maleh, a multi-talented creative director and co-founder of the grassroots club Hamster F.C. "I'm a huge fan of beautiful kits—their colour palettes, materials, typography and fit".
We met up with Maria at her home/studio—and nearby Hackney Marshes where her "Hammies" train—to explore a range of football-inspired looks mixing our latest National Team Collections with items from Maria's own wardrobe. Scroll down to see.
"We created our club as a safe space for all women to come as they are. We lift each other up in a sisterly way that I really appreciate".
Maria
Creative Director, Stylist and Co-founder of Hamster F.C.
Mix It Up
"I've always had a love for visual things", says Maria, who started her own creative studio in addition to founding a football team. Here, the jaguar print of a team-Brazil bodysuit clashes and complements a psychedelic base layer and metallic trousers for a bit of controlled visual chaos.
Comfy + Glam
We dressed up Maria's hometown England shirt by layering a coordinating satin corset on top and accessorising with her mum's gold jewellery. "Some bits are as old as me", she says. High-waisted jeans, a fave pair of Air Max sneakers and a throwback coat keep things comfy.
Game Changer
Some of Maria's favourite players have hailed from Brazil. "I'll always remember how they impacted my view of a female footballer", she says. For a night out, we paired this mint-green top with a cosy puffer and faux-leather skirt—all in inky black to highlight the fresh pop of colour.
Photography: Elliot James Kennedy
Styling: Coco Mell
Interview: Grace Gordon