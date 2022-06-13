5 Tips for Smarter Strength Training

When you're ready to take it to the next level, focus on tempo first. Slowing down your movement prolongs time under tension, which is how long a muscle stays under strain during a rep. At a slower pace, your muscles have to work harder for longer. Depending on the exercise, you may even tap into supporting muscles to help you stay balanced and in control. But rather than slowing everything evenly, break down your lift into two parts. Do the positive (lifting) part just slow enough to maintain good form and slow down the negative (lowering) part so it lasts at least twice as long. For example, if you're doing a squat, you might take three seconds to lower yourself and just one second to return to standing.