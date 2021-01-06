Trained Podcast: Lebron’s Daily Workout Routine

Skip to content. (Press Enter)
      Trained Podcast: Check Out LeBron's Daily Routine

      King James and his trainer, Mike Mancias, go deep on the workouts and recovery techniques that underpin LeBron's ongoing reign.

      Over the course of his 17-year career, LeBron James hasn't just been the most dominant player in the game, he's also been the most durable and consistent. In this episode of "Trained", LeBron and his trainer, Mike Mancias, drop in on host Ryan Flaherty to give us a detailed rundown of the rigorous scheduling, recovery and mindfulness practices that have kept the King in command of the court. As Ryan points out, pro or not, these are methods that can help us all get a little closer to greatness.

      Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Flaherty at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.

