How Should Sneakers Fit? A Podiatrist Weighs In | Article "OGC"

It's important to consider the fit and support of all types of shoes, not just performance footwear. That includes slippers, sandals, dress shoes and athletic shoes.

"[If you're someone who experiences] chronic foot pain, including heel pain, arch pain and plantar fasciitis, you want to keep feet stable while doing any activity", explained Brad Schaeffer, DPM., a board-certified podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon in New York City. "The cause of most pain and irritation comes from the wear and tear we put on our feet—the repeated tearing and stretching when we walk, run or do higher-intensity activities".

Be sure to speak with your doctor if you experience chronic foot pain or other conditions that can be exacerbated by running or other exercise.

When it comes to finding supportive footwear, wearing the right size is a great place to start. There are two key dimensions of foot size to bear in mind when shopping for new shoes: width and length. Nike footwear comes in regular, wide and extra-wide sizing. If regular-width shoes feel too narrow, try a wide or extra-wide pair.

Well-fitting shoes should fit snugly around your midfoot and heel, and they should comfortably cup the back of the heel. They should also have a little bit of wiggle room in the toe box—if your toes are rubbing against the front of the shoe, your shoes are probably too tight and may cause pain or discomfort on your toes and toenails. On the other hand, shoes that are too big in length or width can cause your feet to slide around, which can be destabilising when walking or running.

When trying on new footwear, bear in mind that feet tend to swell throughout the day, which means it's better to try on shoes in the afternoon or evening. Adults' feet can also become longer or wider throughout life because of the way the ligaments and tendons in the foot become more elastic over time. This is normal and all the more reason to go try on shoes in person, when possible.