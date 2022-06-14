The Best Shoes to Wear with Jeans

How to Style Your Favourite Jeans with the Right Footwear
Styling Tips
These are the most iconic footwear options to elevate the look of your everyday denim jeans.
You don't have to be a fashionista to rock a pair of blue jeans in style. You just need the right pair of shoes to complete the look, whether you're aiming for smart-casual office attire or a dressy outfit to take out on the town. For every denim style out there, from acid-washed flares to high-waisted skinny jeans, there's an iconic shoe that can take the look to the next level. Here's what you need to know about selecting the best shoe styles to wear with your favourite jeans.
Which Shoes Look Best with Jeans?
- Sneakers: pair high tops with skinny jeans for a laid-back look or opt for a low-profile shoe with straight-leg jeans. A pair of chunky-soled, white sneakers look trendy with distressed denim, while a rubber sole, cap-toe sneaker often pairs well with black jeans.
- Slip-ons: a pair of slip-on skate shoes or flip-flops make for the optimal laid-back outfit with almost any style of jeans.
- Oxfords: a pair of suede or full-grain leather Oxford shoes with cuffed slim jeans and a dress shirt makes for a dressed-up take on classic denim. Add a sport coat or blazer for a more formal look.
- Boots: a pair of ankle boots works well with boot-cut jeans for a semi-casual look, while over-the-knee or knee-high boots look great with skinny jeans. Desert boots and chukkas also work well with jeans for a casual outfit.
- Penny loafers: slim-fit jeans work great with pointed-toe penny loafers for a business-casual look, with or without socks.
- High heels: for a high-fashion look, pair skinny jeans with court shoes or stilettos, or opt for a chunky heeled shoe or sandal with a classic pair of mum jeans or flares.
Best Nike Shoes to Pair with Jeans
- Nike Air Force 1: the chunky sole on the Nike Air Force 1 works great with a pair of well-fitted, straight-legged jeans. Sneaker styles include low tops, high tops and boots in a variety of colour and fabric options, including fully customisable shoes and options for all types of weather. The retro-inspired Air Force 1 has Nike Air cushioning and a foam midsole for all-day comfort.
- Nike Blazer: the original 1972 basketball shoe has endured the test of time, evolving to include leather, suede and canvas uppers in low-top and mid-top styles. The sleek, clean lines of the Nike Blazer make it a great shoe to pair with slim-fit, dark-wash denim and a polo or dress shirt for a semi-casual day at the office. And these sneakers are built to last, with a solid rubber sole for traction, durability and a vintage look.
- Nike Air Max: the Nike Air Max styles are distinctly sporty for a casual look with a pair of relaxed jeans or skinnies. Visible Air units in the sole give the Air Max a retro athletic vibe, with a huge variety of colours, materials and designs. On top, throw on a graphic tee and leather jacket or hoodie for effortlessly cool street style.
- Nike Air Huarache: available in a stunning variety of colours and prints as well as classic white, the Nike Air Huarache pairs perfectly with slim-fitting jeans and a neutral, no-frills top. For a trendsetting look, these '90s-inspired sneakers also complement current '90s denim trends, such as washed black jeans and baggy ripped jeans. Originally developed as a running shoe, the Air Huarache was built for comfort, with Nike Air cushioning, a plush foam midsole and a cushioned inner sleeve that allows you to personalise your fit and look good with a variety of outfits.
- Nike Dunk: launched in 1985 as a basketball shoe, the Nike Dunk has become a symbol of individual style, available in both bold hues and subdued neutrals. Both high-top and low-top styles pair well with skinny jeans or cuffed straight-legged jeans. The elevated midsole adds height and standout style, while the leather upper and extended stitching provide a premium feel.
- Nike Internationalist: the classic Nike Internationalist pairs well with almost any style of jeans, from sleek skinny jeans to baggy distressed denim. Pair lighter jeans with soft neutrals or dark denim with deep hues. You can even customise the colours and materials for a look that is uniquely you. This iconic 1980s low-top shoe was originally designed for runners, so it provides cushioned comfort all day long.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Kind of Shoes Look Good with Skinny Jeans?
Skinny jeans look good with a variety of shoe styles, including flip-flops, boots, loafers, sneakers, slide sandals, high heels, brogues, Oxfords and skate shoes.
How Do You Dress Up a Pair of Jeans?
You can dress up a pair of jeans with formal shoes, such as high heels or Oxfords, along with a button-down shirt or silk top, and blazer or sport coat.