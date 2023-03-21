4 Health Benefits of Oatmeal, According to Registered Dietitians

While oatmeal may seem like a basic breakfast food, a bowl of this fibre-rich complex carbohydrate contains an impressive nutritional profile—and provides many health benefits for the body.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the gluten-free food contains protein, as well as numerous essential vitamins (such as the B vitamin and folate) and minerals including iron, potassium and magnesium.

(Related: What Is an Iron Deficiency and How Do I Know If I Have It?)

Adults who regularly enjoy a bowl of oats may be more likely to follow nutritious eating patterns and lead healthier lives. A study in a 2015 issue of the journal Nutrition Research found that compared to non-oatmeal eaters, oat lovers tend to have a higher diet quality (meaning a higher intake of nutrients), lower body weight and smaller waist circumference—along with being less likely to smoke and more likely to consume less alcohol.

Below, experts identify four health benefits that can come from enjoying a satisfying bowl of cooked coarse oats (or rolled oats, if that's your preference).